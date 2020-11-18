Everett Lee Bourland

Everett Lee Bourland, 80, of Gillespie died at his residence Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:44 p.m.

He was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Collinsville to Jesse Bourland & Nina (Moore) Bourland. He married Patricia (Smith) Bourland June 28, 1963 in Collinsville. Everett retired from the Dome Railway Service in Wood River as a welder and through retirement worked at the local Superwash Car Wash.

He is survived by his spouse, Patricia Bourland of Gillespie; children, Everett (Tammy) Bourland of Staunton; Jesse (Tiffany) Bourland of Gillespie; Tammy (Bob) Hudzik of Gillespie; son-in-law, Steve Key of Fries, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Dietzel of Spokane, Wash.; brother, William (Brenda) Bourland of Woodlawn and sister-in-law; Rose Bourland of Caseyville.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Terri Key, brother, Jack Bourland and brother in law, Ralph Dietzel.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VFW, Mt. Olive where dinner will be served.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.