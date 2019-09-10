Evelyn Pratt

Evelyn I. (Holliday) Pratt, 96 of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Evelyn was born February 9, 1923, in rural Carlinville, a daughter of William C. and Ida Quarton Holliday.

Evelyn married Lester M. Pratt on September 21, 1940 in Troy, Mo. They lived most of their lives on the home farm. After Lester retired, they moved to a home in Palmyra. Evelyn worked for the Secretary of State’s office for 22 years, retiring in 1995. Her hobbies were sewing, reading, and working with her flowers. She was a lifelong member of the Palmyra Christian Church. She served in most all offices in the women’s fellowship. Evelyn also taught Sunday School in her earlier years. She volunteered at Silver Strands and belonged to Terry Park Community Club where she served as a secretary and board member.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester M. Pratt, as well as, two brothers, William and Melvin Holliday.

Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Palmyra Christian Church, Palmyra.

Funeral Services followed at Palmyra Christian Church with the Rev. Aaron Kelso officiating.

Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Barry (Sandra) Pratt of Venice, Fla., and Lanny Pratt of Virden; two grandchildren, Kimra Pratt of Venice, Fla., and Landon Pratt of Springfield; two great-grandsons, Zane amd Nikolas Pratt both of Venice, Fla.; and sisters, Sarah Lou Pembrook of Greenfield and Shirley Hunt of Fort Meyers, Fla.

Memorials may be made to Silver Strands Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.