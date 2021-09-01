Evelyn I. Nejmanowski

Evelyn I. Nejmanowski, 95 of Arlington, TX, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Dallas, TX.

Evelyn was born May 14, 1926, in Michigan, a daughter of Edward and Katarzyna (Grudniak) Ochylski.

She married Delbert Nejmanowski in 1948.

Evelyn was a retired business owner. She took pride in being a homemaker and raising her nine children.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Brandenburg-Rees of Carlinville; son, Bruce R. Nejmanowski of Murphysboro; daughter, Pamela Cook of Arlington, TX; daughter, Barbara S. Kiss of Carrollton, TX; daughter, Regina M. Purdue of San Rafael; CA, son, Patrick (Michael) Nejmanowski of Carlinville; daughter, Patricia J. Nejmanowski of Portland, OR; brother, Edward Ochylski of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Diana Hennigan of Evergreen Park; and brother, Leonard Ochylski of Pleasant Hill, IA.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; sons, Richard “Rick and Jeffrey D.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m..

Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Friends and family are invited to a brunch at Reno’s Pizza on North Broad, from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. after the funeral mass.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army .

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.