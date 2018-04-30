Evelyn Gallo, 95

GILLESPIE (April 30, 2018) – Evelyn Gallo, 95, of Gillespie passed away at 7:15 a.m., Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Heritage Health in Gillespie.

She was born Aug. 29, 1922, in White City to Peter and Stella Villa. She married Albert Gallo on Sept. 2, 1967, in Gillespie; he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1992.

In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Gallo was a buyer and clerk for Tillie Rifkin Department Store and a member of the Ss. Simon and Jude Altar Society.

Surviving are her step-children, David (Jeanne) Gallo of Maryville and Roseann (Gary) Visintin of Gillespie; step-grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Gallo, Brian (Tami) Gallo, Anthony (Kim) Gallo, Matthew Visintin and Bradley (Meghan) Visintin; step-great-grandchildren, Carter Gallo, Brady Gallo, Ava Gallo, Addison Gallo, Carson Gallo, Kinsely Gallo and Gabriella Gallo; and a sister, Bernice Matijevich of Venice, Fla.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan Villa, Guy Villa and Dewey Villa; and sisters, Helen Villa and Louise Morris.

Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until services at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.