Eugene Rosenthal

Eugene Joseph Rosenthal, 87, was called to eternal life Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Saturday, June 17, 1933 in Mt. Olive, to Otto and Phillomena (Darda) Rosenthal.

He married Antonia Meyer on Saturday, May 2, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison.

He graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1951.

Eugene (Gene/Rosie as he was known by many) was baptized and confirmed at Church of Ascension in Mt. Olive, and was a member of St. John Paul II (formerly Church of Ascension) in Mt. Olive.

Eugene was a painter along with his brother Lavern, early in his career. He later was employed at Shell Oil from 1962-1964. and he worked for McDonnell Douglas as an expeditor until his retirement in 1993.

In his military service, Eugene served in the Navy, PO 2nd Class, as an aviation ordinance man during Korean War Veteran from 1952-1956. During his service, he was stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington State. Other duty stations were Atsugi, Japan ad Okinawa. He loved watching Cardinals baseball, gardening, woodworking and enjoyed time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Eugene is survived by his wife of Antonia (Toni) of 61 years; four children, Debra Jean (Rosenthal) Heeren (Mark Thompson), Robert Eugene Rosenthal, Stephanie Lynn (Brian) Blankenship of Litchfield, Sandra Kay (Kenneth) Young; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Heeren, Adam (Melissa) Heeren, Devin (Kristin) Heeren, Shelbey (Dan) Polkowski, Chase (Shelbie) Blankenship, Cole Blankenship, Kenny Jr. (Stephanie), Dana (Lars) Romag, Blake (Chelsea) Shannon, Samantha Shannon; eight great grandchildren with one expected in July, 2021; brother Lavern Rosenthal of Mt. Olive; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister Violet (Rosenthal) Reins; brothers, Darwin and John Rosenthal; and daughter-in-law Lisa (Poeling) Rosenthal.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at St. John Paul II Church in Mt. Olive. A public visitation was held at the St. John Paul II Church in Mt. Olive with Father Thomas Hagstrom officiating.

Mt. Olive VFW will provide military honors with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. John Paul II Church or Mt. Olive Academic Foundation.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at beckerandson.com.