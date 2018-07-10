Eugene L. Parker, 87

STAUNTON (July 10, 2018) – Eugene L. Parker, 87, of Staunton passed away at 2:09 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Coshoma County, Miss. He married Phyllis Boyd; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Parker served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He was a retired operating engineer for Local 150 of Countryside and a lifetime member of VFW Post 1241 of Staunton and the Disabled American Veterans.

Surviving are two daughters, Glenda Vasak of Bartlett and Jacalyn Parker of Staunton; a son, Douglas (Acacia) Goff of Marlenville, Pa.; five grandchildren, Robert Neal Parker of Staunton, Kristy (Dennis) Schar, Robert (Amanda) Vasak, Danny (Nicole) Vasak III and Nicholas Goff; and a brother, Gerald (Juanita) Cooper.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob Vasak.

Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until services at 5 p.m., Friday, July 6, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Fr. George Radosevich officiating.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Folds of Honor.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.