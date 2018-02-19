Eugene J. Slightom, 91

GIRARD (Feb. 22, 2018) – Eugene J. Slightom, 91, of Girard, passed away Feb. 15, 2018.

Gene was born, March 20, 1926 to Ernest and Pearl (Jackson) Slightom. Gene graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1943 and served in the United States Armed Forces from 1944 to 1946. On Nov. 28, 1946, he married Glenda Ann Klaus and she survives.

He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer who enjoyed sports, country music and square dancing. He was an avid Cardinals fan and loved watching his grandkids play ball. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Girard.

In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his sons, Carl (Sheryl) and Roger Slightom, nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Beverly VanDyke, brother, Glenn Slightom and sister, Doris Walden.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial was held at Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater, IL.

Suggested memorials are to the Bethel Ridge Cemetery or Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Davis Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.

