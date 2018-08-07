Ethan W. Kitchens, 7

DECATUR (Aug. 7, 2018) – Ethan Wesley Kitchens, 7, of Decatur passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Sept. 28, 2010, in Decatur, the son of Tyler and Rebecca (Henry) Kitchens.

He was enrolled to start second grade at Harris Elementary School and had previously attended Parsons Elementary School. He was a member of GT Church, was part of Special Blessings support group, and participated in Releve Dance Program at Studio B Dance School. He loved trains and animals, especially his dog Shiloh, and had a special bond with his cousin Lexie.

In addition to his parents, surviving are a sister, Cadence Kitchens of Decatur; paternal grandparents, Troy and Tammy Kitchens of Rock Island, Tenn.; maternal grandfather, John Henry of Plainview; paternal great-grandparents, Ronald and Jean Kitchens of Oreana; aunts and uncles, Joe (Holly) Kitchens of Warrenville, Jesse (Amanda) Brewer of Springfield, Brandon (Jamie) Kitchens of Shreveport, La., Samantha (Aaron) Wright of Decatur, Johanna (Jimmy) Morgan of Columbiana, Ala., Jennie (Mark) Bloom of Ames, Iowa, and Fiona Carrell of Chatham; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother; paternal and maternal great-grandparents; and his cousin, Sarah.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. A service to celebrate his life was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur, with burial in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family suggested attendees wear anything blue, his favorite color, for the services.

Memorials may be made to the RISE Program c/o Harris Elementary School or Independence Point c/o Macon Resources Inc.

Condolences may be left for the family at dawson-wikoff.com.