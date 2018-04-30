Esther G. Bruene, 99

BUNKER HILL (April 30, 2018) – Esther G. Bruene, 99, of Bunker Hill passed away at 2:20 p.m., Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

She was born June 28, 1918, in Prairietown to George and Helen (Seeger) Mansholt. She married Erhard E. Bruene on May 28, 1937; he preceded her in death on March 28, 1979.

Mrs. Bruene was a homemaker and a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill, where she was also in Ladies’ Aid.

Surviving are a daughter, JoAnn Eden of Dorsey; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Bruene of Carlinville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gene Edward Bruene; a son-in-law, Lewis Eden; one grandchild; and siblings, Kenneth Mansholt, Alveta Yates and Earl Mansholt.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Friday, May 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, with Rev. Brian Holle and Rev. Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or BJC Hospice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.