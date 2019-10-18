Eschbachers’ to celebrate 60th anniversary

Eugene and Virginia (Wickman) Eschbacher are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17, 2019.

Gene and Ginny were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Granite City, officiated by Father Jordan.

Gene and Ginny met at a bowling event sponsored by the Cathedral Club in St. Louis. Gene managed the Valley Steel Carlinville facility for many years then started Aladdin Steel in 1976 and continues to work at Aladdin each and every day. Ginny has been a long-term volunteer with Catholic daughters and for the Carlinville schools. She earned her Master Gardner certification. For many, what is most notable is the Christmas light display that has grown every year since 1973.

Gene and Ginny are the parents of four children, Andrew Eschbacher of Seattle, Wash.; Roberta (Robert) Baldwin of Warrenton, Mo.; Robert (Regina) Eschbacher of St. Louis, Mo.; and Patty (Wade) Bush of Cincinnati, Ohio. They have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.