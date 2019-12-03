Erwin A. Behme

Erwin A. “Erv” Behme, 88, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Erwin was born Jan. 4, 1931 to Henry C. and Clara (Rhodes) Behme in Carlinville. On February 13, 1954 he married Barbara Beasley at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Erwin retired after 49 years from Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville as a maintenance supervisor. Erv served his country as an Airman Second Class in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, B.P.O.E. No. 1412 and American Legion Guy Baird Post No. 554.

He loved to bowl and bowled on the Elks League for 45-plus years. Erv and Barb were lifetime members of the “Nifty Fifties” card club. They also enjoyed wintering in the South many years.

Erwin is survived by two daughters; Deborah (John) O’Brien of Carlinville; and Terri (Brad) Mitchell of Litchfield; son, Stephen Behme of Blythewood, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Leslie Mitchell and Alyssa Behme; four grandsons, Nick (Hanna) O’Brien, Sean O’Brien, Carter Behme, and Tristan Behme; three great-grandchildren, Josie, Lexie, and Lanie O’Brien; brother, Carl Behme of Carlinville; two sisters, Verna Knudson of Carlinville and Esther Fagerburg of New Britain, Conn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Erwin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Clara M Behme; wife, Barbara Joan Behme; brothers, Henry and Floyd Behme, sisters; Stella Coffey, Lela Robinson, Irene Peacock, Iva Loveless, and Myrtle Karrick.

Visitation was held Dec. 3 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral services took place Dec. 4 with Rev. Michael Haag, officiating.

Burial took place in the Mace Cemetery in rural Carlinville, where military rites will be preformed by American Legion Guy Baird Post No. 554.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent De Paul (Serving the Carlinville School District area).