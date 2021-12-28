Erva McMillan

Erva Violet McMillan, 91, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 p.m.

She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Vera, to David Womack and Mary Gray.

She married Glenn R. McMillan on April 12, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2017.

She was a nurse’s aide for South Lawn Sheltered Care.

Erva enjoyed quilting.

She is survived by her children, Arthur McMillan of Quincy, Patricia (Randy) Miller of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Brian (April) Tulgetske of Shipman, Kimberly (Ken) Kinsella of Fishers, IN; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Tulgetske, Lucas Tulgetske, Zachary Kinsella, Katie Kinsella; siblings, Eva Dean Morefield of Vandalia, and Emerald (James) Smallwood of Findlay.

Erva was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Glenn McMillan and sister, Ella Mae Jackson.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.