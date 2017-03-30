Errors hurt softball Cavies in 11-8 loss

Seven errors led to nine unearned runs Friday evening, as the Carlinville softball team dropped a 11-8 decision at Auburn.

The Cavies dropped to 4-2 on the season.

The game started on a good note, as Carlinville scored three runs, with two outs, in the top of the first inning.

The first two Carlinville hitters struck out before Alyssa DeSpain waited out a long at-bat and eventually walked.

Lexi Bates followed with an RBI-double to left-center field. Up came Sydney Cania, who lined a single to right scoring Bates to make it 2-0. Cania came around to score on an error and it was 3-0.

Auburn had its hitting shoes on, as minutes before the Carlinville game, had pounded Illini Central 16-0.

The Trojans got back in the game early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to tie things up.

Karlee Mackenzie and Cassidy Filipiak lined back-to-back doubles to plate a run. An error led to two other runs coming across.

Auburn scored three unearned runs on four Carlinville errors in the second inning and it was a 6-3 game.

It was 7-3 entering the fourth inning, when the Cavies got a run closer. Jordyn Houseman walked and scored on a two-out single by Kayla Seal.

The Cavies got within 7-6 with two runs in the fifth inning. Cania would score on a pass ball, while Houseman[‘s RBI-double scored Paityn Tieman, who had earlier singled.

Auburn made it 8-6 with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Mackenzie tripled and scored on a passed ball.

Mackenzie drove in two more runs in the sixth inning for the big blow of the game as the Trojans scored three times to make it 11-6.

Carlinville got a leadoff home run from Bates to start the seventh inning, making it 11-7.

Later in the inning, Houseman singled and scored on Emma Griffith’s RBI-single to make it 11-8. The tying run was at the plate when Auburn got the final out to win the game.

DeSpain struck out four and walked five, allowing 10 hits and 11 runs (two earned) in the circle for the Cavaliers.

Bates went two for three with two runs, a double, home run and two RBIs; Cania had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Houseman two hits, including a double, two runs and RBI; Seal single and RBI; DeSpain single and run scored; Tieman single and run scored; Griffith single and RBI; and Sydney Bates had a single.

Mackenzie had three hits, including a double and triple, scoring three and driving in two to lead the Trojan attack. Mackenzie Tanner and Lydia Thrasher each had two hits as well. Lauren Stade scored twice.

Carlinville’s other games during the week – Thursday against Nokomis and Saturday at North Greene, were postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup dates were announced.

The Cavies were scheduled to host Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday and Brussels on Wednesday, before traveling to Vandalia on Friday, weather permitting.