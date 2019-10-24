Erma Lucille Schwab

Erma Lucille Schwab, 88, of Mt. Olive died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence in Mt. Olive.

She was born Feb. 20, 1931 in Vandalia to the late Arthur Overby​ and Elsie Mills Overby​

She married Frank Charles Schwab ​ March 11, 1949​ in Carlinville and the couple later renewed their vows at The Church of the Ascension, Mount Olive.​

Erma She attended Hillsboro schools.​ She was a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Olive, where she was a former treasurer. She also was a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher and did mission work at the Gillespie Nursing Home.

Erma also did volunteer work for various charities.​

Her interests included pinochle and canasta, and was devoted to her family. She loved traveling with Frank and her family.​

​Survivors include her husband; one son, David Schwab of Mount Olive; two daughters, Diana (Bill) Edwards of Wright City, Mo. and Sharon (Tom) Schwab Earll of St. Peters, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Laura, Stephanie, David, Kristen, Brett, Chad and Jonathan; 12 great-grandchildren, Jake, Max, Chance, Lucas, Elsa, Shelby, Kayla, Bryan, Emily, Lilly, Caitlin and Dominic; two great-great grandchildren, Cohen and Lincoln.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Schwab; one grandson, Matt Schwab; three brothers, Jack, Paul and Arthur Overby; and four sisters, Wilma Coleman, Mary Daniel, Elta Dornfield and Violet Bliss. ​

​Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.

A funeral service took place Oct. 21 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Hanover officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Olive.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church and Calvary Cemetery​. Online condolences can be left at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.​