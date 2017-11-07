Eric J. Walker, 42

Eric John Walker, 42, of Plainview passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Aug. 20, 1975, in Litchfield to John L. and Cheryl A. (Vannucci) Walker. Mr. Walker was a server for restaurants.

He enjoyed horses, landscape designing and tearing things up with his nephew, Grant.

Surviving are his mother, Cheryl Walker of Plainview; grandmother, Betty Vannucci of Wilsonville; brother, Chad Walker of Plainview; nieces and nephew, Macy Walker, Ella Walker and Grant Walker, all of Carlinville.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Reno Vannucci and Geraldine and Bob Walker. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.