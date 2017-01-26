In the end, Piasa Birds hoist boys county plaque

In the end, Piasa Birds hoist boys county

1 26 17

An intense championship game of the 99th Macoupin County boys basketball tournament had the top-seeded Piasa Birds of Southwestern edging past North Mac, 46-41 Saturday evening.

It was the second title in three years for the Birds, who improved to 12-8 overall. North Mac, 9-7 overall, was in the championship game for the second straight year. The Panthers host the 100th edition of the county tournament next year.

“It may not have been the prettiest game to watch, but you really have to play the way to win the game,” Southwestern coach Jason Darr said. “I’m proud of the way we rebounded there late in the game. When you have a gym packed full of people, there’s a lot of pressure on these kids and it’s a lot of fun to be there in the end but it’s a battle to get there.”

Southwestern held an early lead in the first quarter, but a blocked shot led to a Dane Vanbuskirk three-pointer which tied the game 11-11 after one quarter.

Another three-pointer by Vanbuskirk opened the second with the Panthers taking a brief 14-11 lead.

The Piasa Birds scored seven straight, led by a Caleb Robinson three-point basket. Brock Seymour scored at the end of the half to put the Birds up 27-23 at intermission.

Southwestern would make just two field goals the entire second half, yet made up for its offensive deficiency at the foul line, making 14 of 21 free throws in the second half.

Dylan Green’s three-pointer was the lone third-quarter field goal for Southwestern, as they opened a 32-25 lead.

Grant Graham, Zayne Langellier and Sam Mount all had two points to close out the third quarter on a 6-0 North Mac run. The Panthers were within 35-33.

It got going in the fourth behind a basket by Graham and a Gavin Mayes basket off a Piasa turnover, the Panthers recaptured the lead at 37-35.

With 4:12 to play, Collin Baumgartner converted a three-point play the old-fashioned way. It was the Piasa Birds lone field goal of the quarter, but made it 39-37 Birds .

Mount tied it with a basket until Caden Heyen hit two free throws with 2:04 left for a 41-39 Southwestern lead.

Justin Bailey was fouled hard by a North Mac player moments later and had to exit the game for a spell.

After two missed free throws, North Mac turned the ball over on consecutive possessions inside of one-minute left.

Bailey returned to hit a free throw with 23.8 seconds left, making it 43-39.

Green would hit two free throws moments later and the Piasa Birds would close out the game to claim the county crown.

Baumgartner scored 15 points for the champs, who were 14 of 41 from the field, 15 of 23 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Langellier had 12 points and Graham added 10 for North Mac, who were 16 of 38 from the field and seven of 12 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

The all-tournament team consisted of Langellier of North Mac, Bailey and Baumgartner of Southwestern, Nick Price of Gillespie and Dane Sellars of Bunker Hill.

Gillespie 62, Bunker Hill 50 (3rd place)

The third place game had Price score 34 points as the Miners defeated Bunker Hill 62-50. Gillespie was the No. 4 seed and the Minutemen were the No. 2 seed. Bunker Hill had defeated Gillespie earlier this season at the Carlinville tournament.

Gillespie led 16-11 after a quarter and 34-27 at the half en route to victory, improving to 10-9 on the season. Bunker Hill is 11-9.

Daniel Dobrino added 12 points for the Miners, who made 11 of 16 free throws.

Bunker Hill was led by Sellars with 14 points and Chase Williams added 13. But the Minutemen were hurt by missing 14 of 24 free throw attempts in the game.

Wednesday’s Game

Bunker Hill came into a Macoupin County tournament game fresher than Staunton, after the Bulldogs had played a double-overtime game less than 24 hours earlier against Carlinville.

On Wednesday night, Staunton gave Bunker Hill all they could handle as the Minutemen finally prevailed by a 46-44 score.

Staunton (3-16) was eliminated from the county tournament, going 0-3 in pool play. Two of the losses were by a total of three points.

Getting two first-quarter three-pointers from Ryan Billings and another from Brady Kinder, Staunton took an early lead of 11-7.

Sellars kept Bunker Hill afloat the entire game, trimming the lead to 11-10 on a three-pointer late in the first quarter.

Staunton maintained the lead in the second quarter, taking an 18-16 lead to the break.

Sellars and the Minutemen got going a bit offensively in the third quarter, but Kinder answered with a pair of three’s of his own. Despite 10 points from Sellars in the third, Staunton maintained a lead of 31-30 after three quarters.

Bunker Hill (11-7) opened the fourth quarter on an 8-5 run to take the lead. Sellars had 10 more points in the final quarter, including a pair of three-pointers.

Kinder with eight fourth quarter points couldn’t get the Bulldogs over the hump. After making it a 46-44 lead, Bunker Hill with 2.8 seconds left threw a long inbounds which was tapped and the Minutemen were able to run out the clock, improving to 2-0 in pool play.

Sellars had 27 points for Bunker Hill, 17 of 45 from the field and five of 11 from the foul line with nine turnovers.

Staunton got 19 points from Kinder and 12 from Billings on four three-point makes. Both teams made seven three-pointers.

Staunton was 17 of 35 from the field and three of five at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Friday’s Games

North Mac 52, Bunker Hill 36

Friday’s contests turned out to be huge as far as who was playing for the championship, as both games were basically semifinal matchups.

Bunker Hill faced North Mac in the second game Friday evening, with the third-seeded Panthers upending second-seeded Bunker Hill 52-36.

North Mac led 26-16 at the half en route to victory, led by Mayes with 14 points, Langellier with 12 and Mount with 11 points. The Panthers made nine of 18 at the foul line.

Bunker Hill got 13 points from Williams in a losing cause. The Minutemen made four of five at the foul line.

Southwestern 58, Gillespie 43

The Piasa Birds made eight three-point baskets in dispatching the Miners in the early game Friday evening.

Southwestern grabbed a 23-14 lead after a quarter and would not look back. It was 38-26 at intermission and 50-36 through three quarters.

Heyen led the Birds with 13 points; Baumgartner had 12; Green and Bailey 11 each for Piasa.

Tate Wargo scored 16 points and Price added 11 for Gillespie, which was two of three at the foul line.

South County 55, North Mac 52

The Panthers wasted little time getting back into tournament mode, moving from Macoupin County to the Auburn tournament for a round-robin.

North Mac faced South County in Monday’s tournament opener, with the Vipers holding on for a 55-52 win.

The Panthers (9-8) trailed 41-30 entering the fourth quarter. They outscored South County 22-14 but came up short.

Mayes scored 19 points, while Langellier had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Vanbuskirk added 10 points.