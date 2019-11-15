EMT workers and police officers awarded for clinical save at Gillespie Council meeting

EMT workers and police officers awarded for clinical

From left, are GBAAS paramedic J.O. Kelly, paramedic Mark Hayes, EMT-B Blake Hayes, paramedic Tyler Link, GPD Chief Jared DePoppe, Sgt Laurie Gerdes, Officer Justin Klopmeier and Officer Jeff Schoen, who all received awards from the head of ambulance District No. 7 Josh Ross for a clinical save they made in September.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Nov. 12 Gillespie Council meeting opened with honoring three paramedics and three police officers for a clinical save at the end of September.

Officers Justin Klopmeier and Jeff Schoen were able to to keep an individual alive until an ambulance arrived, allowing the subject to survive after being taken to the hospital.

“The doctor said that if it hadn’t been for the efforts for the paramedics and police officers, the subject would have died,” Gillespie police chief Jared DePoppe said.

“This was an effort on behalf of both agencies,” said Josh Ross, head of District No. 7 Gillespie/Benld Ambulance Service. “We work together all the time and we have a lot of great outcomes because of that. I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to recognize all these individuals.”

The two paramedics from District No. 7 were Tyler Link and J.O. Kelly. Ross gave the awards to the paramedics and officers, as well as Gillespie police chief Jared DePoppe.

Audit Summary

Public accountant Brenda Masters-Stout from Fleming, Tawfall & Company, P.C. was present to give the council a report on the city’s audit beginning May 2018 and ending April 2019.

Capital assets were $685,000, doors added for the civic center were $6,800, a 14 by 30 building on the lake was $4,000, and a dump truck for $12,500.

The water plant had cameras, a new roof, work done on the spillway and initial costs for the new water line.

The police acquired in-car cameras for $9,500. Gillespie street was supplied with a 2006 dump truck for $3,500 and a laser level for the backhoe which cost $5,000.

Liability from the government fund, such as accounts payable, payroll taxes due and short-term liabilities came to $50,000. The remaining equity in the government fund was $1,483,000.

“As far as revenues and expenses for the government funds for the year, you were in the hole $255,000,” Masters-Stout said. “That is because you had to repay $317,000 for the revolving loan fund. If we omit that, you would have been in the good for $62,000.

“The cash in the business funds also went down $300,000,” Masters-Stout said. “Primarily that went down because you guys were spending money to start the water line project, so naturally cash is going to start going down because of that.”

“Cash at the end of April was $2,006,218,” Masters-Stout said.

Water funds were in the good $250,000, the sewer fund was under $106,000, the lake fund was less than $16,000, and the civic improvement fund was less than $12,599.

“Keep in mind those numbers also include depreciation, which makes a difference,” Masters-Stout said. “For example, the sewer fund is $106,000 under, but $100,000 is depreciation. If you took that away it would about break even.”

Masters-Stout ended her report by saying that the city would save the accountants time and labor if they adopted the use of Quickbooks for their accounting purposes, and that Fleming, Tawfall & Company may have to begin charging extra if they wait any longer to train their staff.

Discussion

The Council also discussed a city ordinance for golf cart use in the city. The ordinance states that all drivers must be 21, but alderman Frank Barrett said that he would like the age limit for driving the golf carts to mirror the ordinance for Gillespie Lake, which only requires a valid driver’s license.

City Attorney Kevin Polo said that alderman Dona Rauzi looked at five different ordinances and that this could be considered a rough draft.

“The age could be 16 or 21,” Polo said. “There’s a lot of additional language in this ordinance that isn’t in the lake ordinance because the lake doesn’t intersect with state highways, and the statutes are very specific on how we have to interface with state highways.

“At minimum, we should decide what the minimum age is and what the cost is for an application for a permit,” Polo said.

The ordinance presented to the council read that the permit should be $150, which Barrett stated he thought was an awful price. Rauzi said that Staunton charges that price for their permits.

“I go to Staunton all the time, and I never see a golf cart on the streets,” Barrett said.

“If we’re going to make the police go and do extra work checking these registrations, I don’t think this is too high a price,” said alderman Wendy Rolando. “It’s still time out of their day when they’re already short-manned.”

One audience member stated that he licenses his golf cart in Hillsboro, a town which additionally requires headlights, tail lights and turn signals, essentially making the vehicle a miniature car that a driver can take anywhere in town.

Another member of the audience said the license plate is an LSV, or Low Speed Vehicle plate, which is an orange plate. He said regular carts haven’t gone through crash testing, but there are carts that are able to be licensed.

Rolando asked if these individuals own other licensed vehicles, why couldn’t they simply take one of those?

“If you can by a toy to drive around town, you can spend $150 for a permit,” Rolando said.

An audience member stated that he just recently received knee surgery, and he can use a golf cart to drive up and down Main Street safely, unlike with a scooter.

The council decided to take the issue back to committee.

“I’d like to point out that based on the rules of procedure, guests are not technically allowed to interject,” said city treasurer Dan Fisher. “If we followed the rules, things like this wouldn’t happen. We have pretty open meetings. By the exchange of information, we come up with new ideas. We’re not perfect, but I think there’s just more to engaging with the public.”

The council also discussed paying an invoice for IL-Solar for their work on the solar array at the water plant.

“The system is operational, so we would approve payment for the project pending verification of all submitted items, making sure the work is all in order,” Fisher said.

The council unanimously passed a motion to pay IL-Solar the $406,350 requested in the invoice.

Ordinances approved at the meeting were for the establishment of an enterprise zone with the city of Carlinville, Gillespie, Bunker Hill, Staunton, Royal Lakes, and the complete Macoupin County, subject to approval by the state, an ordinance enacting a policy statement expressing a commitment to encourage the involvement of business entities in the hiring of minorities and persons of disabilities within the enterprise zone, an ordinance for the intergovernmental agreements between Gillespie and Eagarville and Gillespie and Mt. Clare for water supplying, all of which were passed unanimously.

A final ordinance set standards and procedures for open burning in the city of Gillespie in reference to having fire pits, in response to one business in town requesting a fire pit on Main Street with a propane or natural gas supply and no other kind of fuel. The motion passed unanimously.

Next meeting

The next Gillespie City Council meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.