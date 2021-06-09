Emmett & Patricia Rhodes

Emmett Rhodes, 94, of Bullhead City, AZ, La Puente, CA and originally from Carlinville and Gillespie passed away quietly in his sleep on Mar. 13, 2021 joining his wife Patricia of 68 years who passed in 2017.

Emmett was born on Oct. 2, 1926.

Emmett retired from Greyhound in 1982 with 31 years as a bus driver and later tour guide with his wife traveling the united States.

They retired to Bullhead City where they lived for 35 years.

They are survived by their daughter, Lynn (Ralph) Arrasmith; sons Charles (Cathy) Rhodes, Gerald (Deborah) Rhodes; grandchildren, ReNee Arrasmith, Vasta (Bill), Sean and Eric Brannen, Anthony Rhodes, Jennifer (Jose) Rhodes; great grandchildren, Samantha and Michael Villeda. Emmett’s brother Loren (Rosemarie) Rhodes and sister Audrey (Bob) Kates of Carlinville, and his best man, Joe Dona of Gillespie.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Ryan Arrasmith; daughters, Tricia and Barbara Brannen.

Graveside services were on Jun. 3, 2021 at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora.

Emmett, Patricia and daughter Barbara will be placed in the Creamation Garden in Chapel Lawn.