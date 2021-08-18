Emmanuel Baptist Church to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Emmanuel Baptist Church of Carlinville will celebrate the 100th anniversary of their church’s founding Sunday, August 22 at 10:15 a.m.

On August 21, 1921, thirty-four members of the First Baptist Church of Carlinville met for the purpose of making plans for the future. The first worship service was held in October, 1921, in the Modern Woodmen of America Hall, located on the southeast corner of the square. Property located at South Broad and West Second South Street, was purchased in June, 1922 and the first service was held in the basement on December 3, 1922. Services continued there until March 4, 1923, when the main sanctuary was completed.

In 1955, a new educational building was dedicated to accommodate a growing membership which supplied additional classrooms and fellowship area.

In 2009, a 12,000 square foot building once owned by the Carlinville School District and adjacent to Emmanuel was purchased to provide additional meeting space. A chapel and a kitchen and dining area was renovated to provide a relaxing and spacious area for fellowship.

The public is invited to attend the celebratory service. Nate Adams, IBSA Executive Director and Rev. Alan Headrick, former worship leader, will be our guest speakers. There will be special music and an opportunity to view historical pictures, articles and documents of years past. Valet service is available. Rev. Cliff Woodman is pastor of the church.