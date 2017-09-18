Emma L. Fassero, 97

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Sept. 18, 2017) – Emma Louise (Bowen) Fassero, 97, of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Gillespie, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2017, at NHS Place in Franklin, Tenn.

She was born Feb. 18, 1920, in Tovey, a daughter of Edwin and Mary Jane (Lovell) Bowen. She married Arthur Fassero of Benld on July 6, 1940; he preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage.

Mrs. Fassero graduated from Gillespie High School in 1938 and continued her education at a secretarial school near Chicago. She was a member of Gillespie United Methodist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution and various charitable organizations; she received recognition for volunteering in both Illinois and Tennessee. She enjoyed singing hymns and telling her Tennessee friends about nine siblings, living through the Depression, dancing at the Coliseum, going to the bakery for coffee and being named the champion “stock picker” in the Arthur Fassero Family Investment Club. She was actively involved in her daughters’ and grandchildren’s school and church activities; enjoyed entertaining and cooking for friends and family at her home or the lake; and, with her husband, visiting friends and relatives in other states and taking cruises and trips to Europe.

Surviving are two daughters, Artie Tuttle of Franklin, Tenn., and Marilee (Michael) Collins of Overland Park, Kan.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

A private service, led by her daughters, was held for the immediate family at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Burial was in Benld Cemetery.