Emily K. Boehm

Emily K. Boehm, 89, of Carlinville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage Health in Carlinville. She was born December 22, 1929 in Carlinville to Bill and Emily (Standridge) O’Neill. She married Mitchell Boehm on April 11, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Emily was a graduate of Carlinville High School. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church and she was a full time homemaker who loved being with her family and tending to her flower garden.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, three sisters, and daughter, Laurie Boehm.

She is survived by sons Mark (Becky) Boehm of Oreana, David (Anne) Boehm of Carlinville, Paul (Diana) Boehm of Virden; daughters Lynn (Richard) Flure of Las Cruces, NM, Karen (Mike) Dworzynski of Carlinville, Mary (Rick) Wombles of Rockport; sisters Patty Meyers of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Dorothy O’Neill of Arizona; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation was held Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church from 4-7pm.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church at 10am.

Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Ss. Mary & Joseph.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences www.heinzfuneralhome.com.