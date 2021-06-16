Emily Barr chosen as Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen

Emily Barr chosen as Miss Macoupin County Fair

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The previous Macoupin County royalty had been reigning since 2019, the last time the Macoupin County Fair was held, and on Wednesday night the crowns and sashes were passed on to the new royalty. Emily Barr of Carlinville took the crown as the 2021 Miss Macoupin County, Gracee Menge of Chesterfield won the Junior Miss title, and Amelia Jaeger of Carlinville became the newest Little Miss Macoupin County.

Fair Board member Jodi Bennet sang the National Anthem before the pageant began and then Master of Ceremonies Will Lunt introduced for the night the 32 contestants vying for the three titles. The Little Miss and Junior Miss competitions each had ten contestants, while twelve were competing for the title of Miss Macoupin County Fair 2021. The 2021 competition marked the 62nd annual Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen pageant, the 37th annual Little Miss Macoupin County Fair pageant, and the 13th annual Junior Miss Macoupin County Fair pageant.

Emily Barr was awarded the title of Miss Macoupin County Fair on Wednesday night. MacKenzie Moyer of Carlinville was named as the first runner up. The second runner up was Madalynn Robinette of Girard. The third runner up in this year’s pageant was Braylee Gilmore of Carlinville. Alivia Menendez, of Benld, was awarded Miss Congeniality and Emily Barr won the raffle ticket sales competition minutes before she was crowned as Miss Macoupin County Fair 2021.

Gracee Menge was announced as the Junior Miss Macoupin County Fair. Mackenzie Perkins of Carlinville was named the first runner up in the Junior Miss competition. Carly Rhodes of Chesterfield was second runner up. Third runner up went to Charlie Harding of Carlinville. Harding was the raffle ticket sales winner from the Junior Misses, and Jillian McLaughlin of Staunton was named as Miss Congeniality.

Amelia Jaeger took home the crown and sash as Little Miss Macoupin County Fair. First runner up in the 2021 Little Miss pageant went to Sadie Roberts of Carlinville. Second runner up was Nora Meisenheimer of Palmyra. Kate Gray of Hettick was awarded third runner up. Alivia James of Virden was the Little Miss raffle ticket sales winner.

For the complete story, see the June 17 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.