Elzora M. Lomelino, 97

SPRINGFIELD (Aug. 21, 2018) – Elzora Mae “Zora” Lomelino, 97, of Springfield passed away peacefully at 10:18 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 26, 1921, in Franklin to Ira and Minnie (Cole) Hamm. She married Mervin Ray Lomelino on Sept. 6, 1949; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Lomelino and her husband raised their family in Palmyra, where she spent most of her adult life and where she always called home, even when she moved away. She worked for more than 30 years at the Illinois Mental Health Facility in Jacksonville, a position she spoke of often with pride. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, canning, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald R. (Nancy) Lomelino of Roodhouse and Randy J. Lomelino of Palmyra; a daughter, Pamela S. Fisher of Springfield; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters; five sons, Troy L. (Linda) Lomelino, Michael D. Lomelino, Jack D. Lomelino and two stillborn sons; a grandson, Troy “Lynn” Lomelino Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Lomelino.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, at the chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62962.

Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.