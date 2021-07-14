Elwood “Boaty” Boatman

Elwood “Boaty” Boatman, 82, of Carlinville, passed away Friday, June 25 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville. He was born September 12, 1938 in Carlinville to Ralph, Sr. and Mildred (Emerick) Boatman.

Boaty married Rose Ann Behl on October 23, 1962 in Carlinville.

Boaty was a proud U. S. Navy veteran. He worked for the telephone company for 30 plus years and never knew a stranger. In retirement, he enjoyed his moped and Hardee’s coffee group. He was a member of the American Legion in Carlinville. He especially enjoyed his dogs, fishing, gardening, socializing, and his grandchildren and extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Boatman of Carlinville; son, Jeffrey (wife Kim) Boatman of St. Louis; daughter, Shelly Boatman of Carlinville; grandson, Alexander Boatman, of Brentwood; grandson, Zachary (fiancée Alexandra Mosby) Boatman of Kirkwood, and granddaughter, Anna Boatman of St. Louis.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Ralph Boatman, Jr. and Loren Boatman.

Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 501 S. Broad Street, on July 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Parkinson’s research, Alzheimer’s Association or the Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Please visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.