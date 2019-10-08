Elvera O. Recher

Elvera O. Recher, 99, of Brighton passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

She was born on June 2, 1920 in Brighton, the daughter of the late Fred and Eugenia (Berger) Scheffel.

Ellie married Ed Recher on June 22, 1945 in Morehead City, N.C. He preceded her in death in 2006.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, reading and cross stitching. Ellie loved to cook, starting and running R & B Catering.

She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Jackie (Kenn) Watson of Brighton and Sherry (Alan) Weese of Brighton; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister Lorraine Rinderkenecht; and one brother Butch Scheffel.

Visitation took place Oct. 3, 2019 prior to a funeral service at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial followed at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.