Elsie Mae Olmsted Baldridge

Elsie Mae Olmsted Baldridge, 90, of Gillespie died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:05 am. She was born September 7, 1930 in Gillespie to Everett Richards and Opal (Johnson) Richards.

She married Harold Olmsted Dec. 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2002.

She married Ralph Baldridge in October 2005. He preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2013.

She was a waitress for Fazio’s, Benld, for 25 years and Bernhardt’s, Gillespie for 20 years. Elsie also was part time as assistant post master in Eagarville.

She is survived by her children, Fran Valenti Nolan of Gillespie, Richard Olmsted of Mt. Olive, Wayde Olmsted of Gillespie, Mike Olmsted of Benld, Andy (Beth) Olmsted of Staunton and Wayne (Peggy) Olmsted of Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer Valenti Griffith, David Valenti, Jason Darte, Matthew Olmsted, Rachel Olmsted Temko, Jamie Olmsted, Jason Olmsted, Chelsea Wendiling and Justin Wendiling; and eight great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, daughter, Pam Darte, grandsons, Mike Valenti, David Olmsted, brother, Harold Richards, sister, Virginia Sauls, Betty Sauls and sons in law, Mike Valenti, Robert Darte and Robert Nolan. Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or First Baptist Church of Gillespie.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.