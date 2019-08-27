Elsie L. Fuchs

Elsie Louise Fuchs, 93, of Sherman, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Saturday evening, August 24, 2019 at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

Elsie was born on Aug. 1, 1926, to Herman and Martha (Heitman) Viehland in Farmersville.

Elsie married Victor Fuchs on April 27, 1947 and later divorced in 1995.

After graduating from Farmersville High School in 1945, Elsie attended Illinois State University for one year before teaching at a country school for a year. In 1950, she started working at Heisman’s Drug Store in Farmersville until 1965. She then worked at Deck’s Drug Store in Girard until she retired in 1990. Elsie was an active member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and the Macoupin County Historical Society. She loved gardening, flowers, crocheting and reading.

Elsie is survived by her son, Lyle (Rindy) Fuchs of Carterville; daughter, Joellen (Donald) Ray of Buffalo; four grandsons, Ryan (Amanda) Filson, Kyle (Heather) Filson, Gabriel (Michele) Fuchs and Ian Fuchs.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Martha Viehland.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church, 201 South Broad Street, Carlinville.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rex Hendrix, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Rovey Cemetery, Farmersville.

Memorials are suggested to either the Carlinville United Methodist Church or the Macoupin County Historical Society.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.