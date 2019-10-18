Elsa Mefford earns state berth at Jacksonville sectional

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville’s Elsa Mefford punched her ticket to the Illinois High School Association Class 1A State golf meet by shooting an 82 Oct. 14 at the Jacksonville sectional, a drastic improvement from her regional 97 score that she previously put up the previous week in unfriendly weather conditions.

Mefford is officially the lone area representative that will be competing later this week. All Macoupin County teams were eliminated during regional play in both divisions.

Mefford, a junior, will be teeing off at state for the first time in her high school career.

“It is unbelievable that I was able to make it and I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point,” Mefford said. “I’m not too worried about where I finish. I just want to try my best, remain calm and play the game that I like.”

“I really feel like she has come a long way this year,” said Elsa’s mother, Laura Mefford. “She’s spent a lot of time after practice on her own working to get better. I’m very proud.”

Although her teammates didn’t have the same success this season, E. Mefford has high hopes for the Carlinville High School golf program as it progresses into the future.

“I believe that all the girls are really going to improve,” said E. Mefford. “We don’t have any seniors this year so we all have a chance to get better and come back much stronger.”

The IHSA Class 1A girls’ state meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Red Tail Run Golf Course in south Decatur.