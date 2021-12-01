Elsa Mefford is Carlinville’s fourth Gold Girl Scout award recipient this year

Elsa Mefford is Carlinville’s fourth Gold Girl Scout

CHS graduate clears invasive plant species, adds new bench and bridge to Loveless Park nature trail

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Elsa Mefford had been in the Girl Scouts for over 11 years and she has finally acheived the goal of becoming a Gold Award recipient – the fourth from Carlinville in just this past year alone.

Mefford, a member of Troop No. 6826, spent a total of 110 hours improving a section of the walking trail out at Loveless Park. The lengthy process included paperwork, research, planning, fundraising, implementation and presentation.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me through this process, whether through donation, labor, or promotion,” Mefford said. “I would not have been able to do it without their help.”

Mefford worked with her project advisor Lori Hopping and a team of volunteers to clear invasive plant species like honeysuckle and hedge trees. Once the area was clear, Mefford installed a bridge using recycled lumber from the Carlinville Park District and power poles donated by MJM and MasTec.

“The bridge was the most difficult part of the project,” Mefford said. “Power poles are not the easiest thing to lift and move around.”

To raise money, Mefford sold lemonade shake-ups, baked goods and fresh produce from her family’s garden at Carlinville Market Days. She additionally received multiple cash and item donations while working on the project itself.

After the bridge was completed, Mefford added a bench, which was donated by the Park District, to the trail.

“I wanted to give people a place they could sit and enjoy the beauty of the natural area,” Mefford said.

To read the complete story, see the December 2 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.