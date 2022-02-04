Elnora Marie Bertoglio

Elnora Marie Bertoglio, 96, of Quincy passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Bickford Cottage.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1924 in Benld, IL the daughter of Bart and Pearl (Nardi) Bartolotti.

She married John Bertoglio on Aug. 6, 1949 in Benld, IL. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1994.

She attended both the Benld Grade School and Benld High School. During her schooling, she was one of four students who were picked to work for the draft board because of her excellent typing skills. After graduation, Elnora worked for the Benld Savings and Loan until her marriage.

Elnora was an active and dedicated member of Saint Peter Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Saint Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, Quinsippi Needleworkers, and the Quincy Country Club.

Elnora’s was survived by her daughters, Joan Bertoglio of Quincy, Janet (Michael) Healy of Fulton, Missouri; one niece and one nephew.

Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her parents.

A private graveside was held at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association.

The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.