Elmor Lee “Sonny” Wildery

Elmor Lee “Sonny” Wilder, 85, of Dorchester, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:18 p.m.

He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Dorchester, to Elmor Clyde Wilder and Hester (Pinkston) Wilder Parsons.

He was a retired farmer and was a veteran of the US Marines.

Elmor was a member of the Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for 10 years. He was also a member of the Gillespie Benld Ambulance Board, Gillespie Lions Club and Macoupin County Pork Producers.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori (Harold) Valerio of Gillespie, Lynn Hull of Benld and Karen Wilder of Benld; grandchildren, Adrienne Schoen, Brandon Valerio and Ian Wilder; great-grandchildren, Alivia Schoen and Bennett Valerio.

Elmor was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Wilder; and sisters, Freida Price and Bonnie Pernicka.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 11a.m. at Tine Sawyer Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Dorchester Fire Department.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.