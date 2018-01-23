Ellen Johnston, 97

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 23, 2018) – Ellen Johnston, 97, of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 19, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Ellen was born on Sept. 1, 1920, in Annville, Ky, a daughter of John and Lillie (Medlock) Johnston.

After college, she taught school in a one-room school house. She later worked as an inspector for 35 years at Parke Seal Company in Berea, Ky. Ellen was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church in Berea, Ky. After moving to Carlinville, she transferred her membership to Cross Church in Carlinville. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and bible school at Westside. In her spare time she would visit the area nursing homes and hospitals and have bible study with the patients.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Virginia Rhodus, on Dec. 2, 2017; a sister; and four brothers.

Visitation was held on Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville with her grandson, Rev. Tim Rhodus, officiating. Burial followed in Moore Cemetery, Carlinville.

Ellen is survived by her son-in-law, Ron Rhodus, of Carlinville; grandson, Tim (Kathi) Rhodus of Carlinville; granddaughter, Rhonnie Schaaff of Carlinville; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Cross Chruch, Carlinville.

