Elks Lodge delivers food boxes around town for the Christmas Season

Elks Lodge delivers food boxes around town for

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

There were more than 50 volunteers on scene at the Carlinville Elks Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 18 to finish packing boxes with food items and deliver them to families around town.

Over 120 boxes were packed with groceries for the holidays including staples like bread, butter, milk, and eggs, as well as some healthy snacks and a ham for dinner. Most of the food was packed the evening of Thursday, Dec. 16 with the perishable food being placed on Saturday morning. As usual, the boxes were packed on Thursday night with help from the boy scouts, elks members, their families, friends, and community members.

The first load of boxes to be delivered started coming out of the door of the Elks Lodge at 9:15 a.m., by 9:25 a.m. the first vehicle was gone to drop off boxes. The Elks Lodge delivers food boxes every year at Christmas time, a tradition dating back to the 1950s.