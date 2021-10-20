Elks Lodge #1412 celebrates 100 years

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Elk’s Lodge #1412 celebrated its 100 year anniversary on Sunday October 17 in the Carlinville National Bank parking lot.

Belleville based band P-Nut and the Shells played through three sets over the four hour event.

Multiple types of food were available from three different food stands. Signatures Food Trailer had several options to choose from including hamburgers, porkburgers, chalupas, and lemon shake-ups. Barber’s Giant Turkey Legs sold their namesake giant turkey legs, as well as cheese fries. Fema’s catering was at the event as well, selling tortellini, italian beef, bagna càuda, and more.

The Elk’s estimates they have provided over 500 hours of community service so far in 2021. Lodge #1412 was recently recognized by the National Elk’s Association for giving back over 3 million dollars to the local community.

Carlinville VFW Post #1104 helped the Elk’s Lodge put on the event, providing tables, chairs, parking, and personnel to run the beer tent.

Donations and leftover proceeds from the event will be used to replace the roof of the Elk’s Building, which is estimated to cost $70,000.

The Elk’s Lodge is always accepting donations and new members. Donations can be mailed to the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge, 201 W. Main St. in Carlinville.