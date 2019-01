Elks Hoop Shoot winners

On Dec. 29, the Carlinville Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shooting Contest at the Demuzio Center. The 2018 award winners are (front row, left to right) Luke Alexander, Nelson White, Callum Duckels, Evan Starr, Tate Duckels; (back row, left to right) Carter Zilm, J.T Alexander, Ryenn Hart, Madeline Murphy, MaKench Dugan, Braley Wiser and Ryan Lowis. Photo contributed.