Elizabeth Z. Hunt, 94

GIRARD (Jan. 23, 2018) – Elizabeth Zada Hunt, 94 years, 5 months, 21 days, 4 hours, 21 minutes, of Girard, passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Pleasant Hill Village in Girard.

Elizabeth was born Aug. 1, 1923, in New Berlin, a daughter of Gilbert Emmit and Elsie Katherine Herr Smith. Elizabeth graduated from New Berlin Township High School with the class of 1941. She married Vernen Jan. 3, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo.

Elizabeth worked as a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church from 1942-2018, where she served as a Sunday school and bible school teacher. Elizabeth also served with the Women’s Mission Union and a 4-H leader. She enjoyed gardening, and was famous for her oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies..

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Emmit Smith; mother, Elsie Katherine Smith; husband, Vernen Glenn Hunt; brother, James Smith; and brother, Marion Smith.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Donald (Joyce) Hunt of Palmyra; son, James (Sue) Hunt of Chatham; daughter, Becky (Bob) Robbins of Springfield; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Guinan of Girard; eight grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester D. (Betty) Smith of Springfield.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church or Macoupin County 4-H Extension.

