Elizabeth Homer, 100

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2018) – Elizabeth “Bettie” (Anderson) Homer, 100, of San Jose, Calif., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at her home of 53 years.

She was born Aug. 24, 1917, in Carlinville to Rivers McNeill Anderson and Judith Jordan Anderson. She married long-time friend Robert M. Homer on May 31, 1947; he survives.

Mrs. Homer, when very young, often played with her grandmother, Lucy (Mrs. John C. Anderson), at what is now the home of the Macoupin County Historical Society. She attended Blackburn College, then the University of Illinois-Champaign, where she graduated June 12 ,1939, with a bachelor of science in home economics/institutional management. She then started work as cafeteria manager of the National Youth Administration (Franklin Roosevelt’s depression program for youth) in Benld, transferring shortly to larger facilities in Belleville, to teach youth to become bakers and cooks, and in doing so ran a cafeteria for the building. In the fall of 1944, she planned and bought equipment to start the Carlinville High School hot lunch program. A lifelong Episcopalian, she attended/served at St. Paul’s in Carlinville, St. Paul’s in Alton, St. Peter’s in Portland, Ore., and St. Francis in San Jose, where she served a term as junior warden and was active in Altar Guild. She was a 79-year member of the P.EO. Sisterhood, where she served terms as chapter president in Illinois, Oregon and California and was instrumental in establishing the San Jose Chapter, in which she served.

In addition to her husband, surviving are sons, Stephen C., James M., Richard E., George R., Bruce A. and John V.; daughters-in-law, Beverly, Lou, Vickie and Frances; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two younger siblings, Rivers McNeill Anderson Jr. and Judith John Anderson Mack.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, at St. Francis Church of San Jose,, Calif. Her ashes will be interred in their Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Church Memorial Fund or to PEO Nearly New Scholarship Fund, 225 E. Maude Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94085.