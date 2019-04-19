Electric Cooperative Youth Participate in Youth Day

April, 2019

State Senators Andy Manar, Steve McClure and Rachelle Crowe and Representatives Avery Bourne and C.D. Davidsmeyer met with students representing M.J.M. Electric Cooperative in Carlinville, during the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day in Springfield on Wednesday, April 3. Youth Day is designed to introduce young rural leaders to state government. More than 235 students representing 23 co-ops from across the state attended the event.

Students had the opportunity to visit the State Capitol, view state government in action from the Senate floor and question their legislators on key issues. They were also invited into the office of Secretary of State Jesse White.

During lunch, State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs addressed students and chaperones and encouraged them to find where their passion lies. Frerichs said, “It doesn’t matter what you do if you love what you are doing. Find your own path. There may be times when you start down a path and diverge from it but listen to your heart. Sometimes you have to immerse yourself in something and possibly fail. Even when we don’t win, we learn from the experience.”