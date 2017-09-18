Eleanor B. Rolando, 92

BENLD (Sept. 18, 2017) – Eleanor B. Rolando, 92, of Benld passed away at 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

She was born May 3, 1925, in Benld to Frank and Leona (Castanier) Subick. She married Verino “Baggio” Rolando on Jan. 8, 1949, in Benld; he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2007.

Mrs. Rolando was a homemaker, a member of St. Joseph’s Altar Society and an avid bowler.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Dale Rolando, DMD (wife, Dr. Sue Rolando, DMD) of Orlando, Fla.; and grandchildren, Philip Rolando and Nicholas Rolando, both of Long Wood, Fla.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Magnani and Mildred Bearden.

Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Church in Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be in Benld Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

