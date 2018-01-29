Elaine M. Ottersburg, 67

Elaine M. Ottersburg, 67

STAUNTON (Jan. 29, 2018) – Elaine Marie “Rock” Ottersburg, 67, of Staunton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

She was born July 4, 1950, in Litchfield to Floyd Hicks and Vivian (Avanzini) Hicks Dhue.

Ms. Ottersburg was one of the first women to work at Monterey Coal Company B shift. She attended St. John’s School of Nursing and had her associate degree in business, accounting and administration. She worked as an LPN.

Surviving are her daughters, Leslie (Clifton Jr.) Miller of Staunton and Amanda (Jeff) Bone of Mt. Olive; step-children, Steven (Laura) Ottersburg, Michael (Jennifer) Ottersburg and Michelle (Evan) Trickett, all of Massachusetts; step-daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ottersburg of Massachusetts; brother, Floyd Henry (Mary) Hicks of Staunton; sister, Valerie (Michael) Sarver of Gillespie; grandchildren, Bryce Bone, Kyle Bone, Jessie Bone, Jeffery (Sarah) Bone, Ashleigh Fiori, Quinn Fiori, Doug Miller, Jenna Miller and Emma Miller; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Greer, Chase Greer, Zoey Bone, J.D. Bone and A.J. Oller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Albert Ottersburg; step-son, John Ottersburg; and sister, Julia Warford.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home, with burial following.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

