Elaine C. Caselli

Elaine Caroline Caselli, 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Edwardsville. She was born Dec. 8, 1928 in Carlinville, the daughter of the late Delindo and Lena (Lenzi) Caselli.

Elaine was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Irma (Mario) Bollini, Tiel Caselli, Edie (William) Morris and Guy Caselli and Eugene (Wanda) Caselli.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean (Guy) Caselli; nieces, Donna Goodwin, Carole (Robert) Lindner, Patricia Renkosewicz, Sherry (Ron) Kretsch, Janet (Larry) Gersch, and Jeanna (Bill) Supple; nephew, William Morris, Jr. and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Elaine worked for Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville prior to working at the U.S. Department of Agriculture ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) agency for 27 years, retiring in December 1988.

She was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society, Catholic Daughter of America, and was a nursing home volunteer for many years.

An amazing cook, Elaine’s kitchen was always filled with homemade pastas and delicious Italian dishes. For many years she and her mother also make the hometown favorite chili for her brother Tiel’s Drive-In Restaurant.

Her family will always remember her immense love of family, her deep faith, her love of travel, fishing, and gardening and her one-of-a-kind “Aunt Elaine kisses.”

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church with Father Mike Haag officiating.

Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sean Supple, Bill Supple, Larry Gersch, Patrick Kretsch, Garrett DeBernardi and Tony Ciasto.

Memorials may go to The Alzheimer’s Association, Ss. Mary & Joseph or The American Cancer Society.

