Eileen D. Gwinn

Eileen D. Gwinn, 63, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 29, 2019, at her residence.

Eileen was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Keshena, Wis., a daughter of Shirley Marlin and Rita Jane Wilber Bodoh.

Eileen graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1974.

On Aug. 10, 1974, she married, Gary W. Gwinn at the Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville.

Eileen will be remembered for her cooking talents. She had worked at the grade school in Carlinville, Taylor’s Chili and several other restaurants in the area. Eileen had a passion for sports, especially golf, bowling and, most of all, softball. She organized the women’s league, coached and participated for 20 years. Eileen loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee Bodoh; sisters, Jill Bodoh and Shirley “Margie” Jones; and a grandson, Cyrano Gwinn.

Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at Plainview Baptist Church. Burial followed in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, rural Atwater.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Gary Gwinn of Carlinville; son, Gary Wayne (Kimberly) Gwinn Jr. of Carlinville; daughter, Tammy Leigh (Charles) Brooks of Carlinville; five grandchildren; sister, Jane Bodoh of Wisconsin; brother, Earl Bodoh of Emmerson, Wis.; sister, Suzanne Bodoh of Emmerson, Wis.; sister, Denise Michelle Bodoh of Florida; sister, Antoinette Faith Land of Dossie, Fla.; and sister, Naomi Faith Bodoh of Wisconsin.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.