Eighteen local students among 2020 Blackburn graduates
On Saturday, May 16, students graduated from Blackburn College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
While traditional on-campus graduation activities were canceled, Blackburn College celebrated the class of 2020 with its first virtual commencement ceremony and 151st Commencement exercise overall. Students’ achievements were recognized with individual slides that graduates were able to personalize with photos and video messages using a custom Blackburn cap and gown Snapchat filter.
Those from Macoupin County, with honors listed, included:
Brighton
Samantha Cranmer, Magna Cum Laude
Tina Hall, Magna Cum Laude
Carlinville
Erica Gudgel
Baylee Hughes, Summa Cum Laude
Madison Jeffers, Cum Laude
Victoria Lewis
McKenzie Michaelis, Summa Cum Laude
Benjamin Rogers
Brooke Russell
Jarrett Sandlin
Haley Simmons, Summa Cum Laude
Brianna Strong, Cum Laude
Gillespie
Kelcie Woodring
Girard
Gary Lowder, Magna Cum Laude
Mt. Clare
Sebastian Braun
Shipman
Whitney Runyon, Magna Cum Laude
Staunton
Elijah Meyer, Cum Laude
Ashley Weindel, Cum Laude