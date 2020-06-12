Eighteen local students among 2020 Blackburn graduates

On Saturday, May 16, students graduated from Blackburn College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

While traditional on-campus graduation activities were canceled, Blackburn College celebrated the class of 2020 with its first virtual commencement ceremony and 151st Commencement exercise overall. Students’ achievements were recognized with individual slides that graduates were able to personalize with photos and video messages using a custom Blackburn cap and gown Snapchat filter.

Those from Macoupin County, with honors listed, included:

Brighton

Samantha Cranmer, Magna Cum Laude

Tina Hall, Magna Cum Laude

Carlinville

Erica Gudgel

Baylee Hughes, Summa Cum Laude

Madison Jeffers, Cum Laude

Victoria Lewis

McKenzie Michaelis, Summa Cum Laude

Benjamin Rogers

Brooke Russell

Jarrett Sandlin

Haley Simmons, Summa Cum Laude

Brianna Strong, Cum Laude

Gillespie

Kelcie Woodring

Girard

Gary Lowder, Magna Cum Laude

Mt. Clare

Sebastian Braun

Shipman

Whitney Runyon, Magna Cum Laude

Staunton

Elijah Meyer, Cum Laude

Ashley Weindel, Cum Laude