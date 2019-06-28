Eight vying for annual Miss Macoupin crown

Junior Miss and Little Miss titles will also be awarded

Later this month, a more than six decade tradition will continue as the next Miss Macoupin is crowned at the fair.

The Miss Macoupin pageant in its 61st year and the 2019 winner will be crowned Wednesday, June 26, at the fairgrounds.

Contestants have been practicing one night a week since before Memorial Day on this year’s pageant.

While friends and family of the contestants look forward to pageant night, an event that takes place earlier in the day has more impact on who eventually gets crowned.

“The biggest part of the competition is the interview,” said Hilary Lunt, who is in her sixth year as pageant director.

The Junior Miss in its 12th year while the Little Miss is crowning a winner for the 36th time.

In total, there are 30 contestants combined in the Miss, Junior Miss and Little Miss competitions.

Miss Macoupin

There are 10 contestants vying for the title of Miss Macoupin at this year’s fair. Contestants are: Emily Christine Barr, the daughter of Robert and Crystal Wiese and Dave and Leann Barr of Carlinville; Daelyn Ally Brown, the daughter of Dustin and Kelly Brown of Waggoner; Megan Jo Hatlee, the daughter of Kelley and Becky Hatlee of Gillespie; Alexandra Marie Henry-Allen, the granddaughter of Father John R. Henry of Plainview; Maya Marie Marcacci, the daughter of Mike and Susan Marcacci of Benld; Nina Gabrielle Moutrie, the daughter of Donna Schmid and John Moutrie of Gillespie; Patty Leanne Walch, the daughter of Ryan and Debbie Walch of Atwater; Madelynn Rae Williams, the daughter of Chris Melissa Williams of Carlinville.

Junior Miss

There are 10 contestants seeking the title of Junior Miss this year. Contestants are: Clara Grace Boyett, the daughter of Sarah Boyett and Casey Boyett of Carlinville; Alyssa Nicole Carriker, the daughter of Brad and Amber Carriker of Standard City; Paizley Alyssa Corvette Chingman, the daughter of David and Michelle Chingman and Carlinville; Savage “Willow” Sioux England, the daughter of David and Nichole Boedecker and Eric England of Carlinville; Taylor Renae Foiles, the daughter of Brian and Caress Foiles of Carlinville; Amelia Grace Howell, the daughter of Jennifer and Brandon Howell of Girard; Gianna Alexia Long, the daughter of Laura Long and Doug and Amy Long of Carlinville; Jordyn Chyann Loveless, the daughter of Jerel and Debbie Loveless and Brian and Stacey Miller of Carlinville; Lillian Renee McCurley, the daughter of Christina McCurley and Bill McCurley of Carlinville; and Grace Ashley Prograis, the daughter of Paul and Samantha Prograis of Palmyra.

Little Miss

This year, there are 15 contestants in the Little Miss competition.

They are Madalyn Beasley, the daughter of Alex Beasley amd Ashli Bell of Shipman; Aubree Cunningham, the daughter of Steven and Julie Cunningham of Medora; Ciylina Siar, the daughter of Jody Siar and Christina Simmons of Gillespie; Josee Hart, the daughter of William and Tausha Hart of Girard; Nellie Meisenheimer, the daughter of Keith and Lisa Meisenheimer of Palmyra; Callie Jackson, the daughter of Stephen Kerri Castleberry of Gillespie; and Brynlee Reese, the daughter of Nate and Lumanda Reese of Carlinville; Henley Bomkamp, the daughter of Joseph and Faron Bomkamp of Carlinville; Mattie Norris, daughter of Jarrett and Kelsey Norris of Carlinville; Charlotte Rose, the daughter of Brett and Jayme Rose of Girard; Charlie Reising, the daughter of Devenon and Shelly Reising of Worden; Little Miss Macoupin County Fair 2018 Molly Carriker, the daughter of Brad and Amber Carriker of Carlinville; Ryann Buzick, the daughter of Justin and Allison Buzick of Girard; Claire Vinyard, the daughter of B.J. and Ashley Vinyard of Carlinville; Charlee Steward, the daughter of Jacob and Amanda Steward of Carlinville; and Brielle Scott, the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Scott of Gillespie.

Molly Carriker of Carlinville is the reigning Little Miss. This year’s pageant is directed by Elissa Graham, who is in her sixth year as director.

2019 Miss Macoupin Contestants

Alexandra Henry

Daelyn Brown

Emily Barr

Megan Hatlee

Patty Walch

Madelynn Williams

Maya Marcacci

Nina Moutrie

2019 Junior Miss Contestants

Alyssa Carriker

Amelia Howell

Clara Boyett

Gianna Long

Grace Prograis

Jordyn Loveless

Lillian McCurley

Paizley Chingman

Taylor Foiles

Willow England

2019 Little Miss Contestants

This year’s Little Miss contestants are, front, from left, Madalyn Beasley, Aubree Cunningham, Ciylina Siar, Josee Hart, Nellie Meisenheimer, Callie Jackson, Brynlee Reese; back, Henley Bomkamp, Mattie Norris, Charlotte Rose, Charlie Reising, Molly Carriker, Ryann Buzick, Claire Vinyard, Charlee Steward and Brielle Scott. Paige Dambacher for P. Dambacher Photography.