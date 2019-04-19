Eichen to celebrate 95th birthday

George W. Eichen will celebrate his 95th birthday on April 24, 2019. His children Don Eichen, Jerry Eichen, Linda Hammann all from Carlinville and Grace Eley from Tennessee are having a celebration for George on Saturday, April 20 at the Benld Community Center, 201 E. Central Street, Benld at 3 p.m. with cake and punch being served. His children and family are requesting no gifts, but cards will be welcomed. If you can not attend and would like to send a card you may do so to George W. Eichen, c/o Friendship Home, 826 N. High Street, Carlinville, IL 62626.