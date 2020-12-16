Edward Leon Philippe

Edward Leon Philippe, 80, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Edward was born in Litchfield, to Louis M. Philippe Sr. and Maria E. Philippe (nee Knize).

He was a member of the US Army from 1962 to 1964 and then transferred to the USAF/Missouri Air National Guard with the rank of Technical Sergeant with the 571st Air Force Band. Edward retired from all military services on Jan 5th, 2000.

Edward was a St Louis Airport Police officer. He was with the K-9 unit starting in 1977 and became Sergeant in 1981. Before retiring from the police department in 1990, Edward was Aid to the Chief of Police at the airport.

Edward attended Murray State University and traveled to Chicago to perform at the Playboy Club. He also performed with the Glenn Miller Orchestra under the leadership of Buddy DeFranco; in Las Vegas at the Sands with Woody Herman; and with The Dukes of Dixieland with drummer Barret Deams.

Edward was seen all around the St Louis area when performing with the Gary Dammer Big Band and with other various jazz groups.

Edward also had a passion for soccer and was the coach for a senior league team which won a league championship in 1991.

He and Rosine retired to Florida. After the passing of his wife, he returned to the St Louis area in 2015.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Rosine Philippe (nee Schwab); son, Brian Philippe.

He is survived by his children, Greg (Jennifer) Philippe, Kirsten (fiancé David Schwab) Bray, and Christina Philippe; grandchildren James, Jeremey, Christian, Nicholas, Alexis, Aaron, Mackenzie, Keegan, Chase, Brianna, Anna, Jameson, and Grayson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Backstoppers.

