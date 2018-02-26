Edith L. Tadlock, 96

CARLINIVLLE (Feb. 26, 2018) – Edith Louise Tadlock, passed away Feb. 22, 2018 at home with her family by her side.

She was born March 19, 1921, in Carlinville, daughter to William T. and Blanche Striplin Glover.

She was the beloved mother of Susan Dean and Mary Klingelschmitt, grandmother of 17, great-grandmother to 31, and great-great-grandmother to 16.

She is survived by sisters, Pauline Stewart and Hazel (Ed) Halbrook and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Howard L. Tadlock, one son, James L. Tadlock, Sr., one brother and five sisters.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel, Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time at the Star of Hope Mausoleum. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the donors choice.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.