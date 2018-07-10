Edith E. Hazelwood, 97

LITCHFIELD (July 10, 2018) – Edith E. Hazelwood, 97, of Litchfield, formerly of Girard, passed away at 3:29 a.m., Sunday, July 8, 2018, at her daughter Nancy’s residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 3, 1921, in Sorento, a daughter of Edward F. and Martha G. (Michaels) Grigg. She married William Milton Hazelwood on Aug. 18, 1946, in Virden; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Hazelwood worked as a waitress before marriage. She was a member of Nilwood Baptist Church, along with her husband, for more than 60 years, and was recently a member of the New Hope Baptist Church for the past few years. She loved to do word search puzzles, was involved in numerous women’s church mission groups, taught Sunday school for many years and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a son, Paul Warren (April) Hazelwood of Wichita, Kan.; daughters, Joyce Colclasure of Bloomington, Bonnie Hazelwood of Elgin, Nancy Shade of Litchfield, and Sharon (Dewey) Thoms of Denham Springs, La.; sister, Vanita Beck of Rossville, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Laurel Grigg and Ralph Grigg; sisters, Cora Redding and Loreen Blevins; and a son-in-law, John Shade.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Tuesday ,July 10, at Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden, with Jim Shade and Pastor Roy Eller officiating. Burial was in Union Chapel Cemetery in Girard.

Memorials may be made to Teen Challenge.

To leave a comment for the family, visit calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com.