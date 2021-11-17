Edgar “Ed” Ray Wallace

Edgar “Ed” Ray Wallace, 74, of Shipman, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. at his residence.

Edgar was born on Oct. 8, 1947 in White Oak, MO to the late Loran and Altie (Peters) Wallace.

He graduated Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, and attended some college.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and after worked as a prison guard until he retired.

He married Sharon L. Walker on June 16, 1968 in Cottage Hills.

He is survived his wife, Sharon; children, Michelle Wallace of Hillsboro, Kevin Wallace of Carlinville, Eric (Stacy) Wallace of Gillespie, Andrea (Shavonte) Cason of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Tyler Mosby, Justin Wallace, Quentin Wallace, Luke Wallace, Shelby Wallace, Layne Wallace, Gavin Wallace, Michael Underwood, and Madelyn Parsons; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Wallace and Darrell Wallace; and two sisters, Bonnie Zirkelbach and Thelma Heyen.

Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, and two brothers.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Ralph Ward of Hillsboro, officiating.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Memorial Garden in Carlinville.