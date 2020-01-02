Ed Tonsor

Edward P. Tonsor, 94, of Medora, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton.

He was born on March 25, 1925 in Jersey County to the late Stephen and Rose (Schmidt) Tonsor.

Ed married V. Maxine Denby on March 31, 1948 in Medora. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2019.

He served our county in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army during World Ward II, and was awarded the Bronze Star. Ed worked as a farmer for more than 40 years and also drove a school bus for Southwestern for 10 years. He enjoyed attending high school basketball games, gardening, playing cards and dancing.

Ed is survived by two children, Sharon Scherer of Columbia and Paul (Jan) Tonsor of Medora; four grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Gimpert, Debra (Tim) Keefe, Andy (Les) Tonsor, and Emily (Brian) Brophy; seven great grandchildren; sister Mary Jarvis; three sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; parents, Stephen and Rose; four brothers, Stephen Tonsor II, Bernard Tonsor, Gerald Tonsor and Pat Tonsor; sister, Kathryn Warden; and son-in-law Ron Scherer.

Visitation will be held Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. prior to a mass of Christian burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Medora with father Bill Kessler presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fieldon.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern’s Foundation for Educational Excellence.